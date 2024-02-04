Leader of ‘Ava’ criminal gang arrested in Mount Lavinia

Posted by Editor on February 4, 2024 - 6:00 pm

The suspected leader of the criminal gang known as ‘Ava’ group, involved in numerous crimes in Jaffna, has been arrested by police.

The suspect was arrested by officers of the Walana Anti-Corruption Unit, while staying at an upper floor of residence in the Mount Lavinia area, believed to be owned by a 72-year-old female.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had paid a monthly rent of Rs. 25,000 since October 2023.

Police believe the suspect may have been planning to flee the country.

It was revealed that the suspect has a severe addiction to ice drugs and with 01 gram and 300 mg of the substance discovered in his possession at the time of arrest.