Let’s solve economic issues by working within one policy framework – President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasised the need of working within one policy framework by all while facing the economic difficulties the country is confronted with, President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The President made these observations during a meeting with the trade union representatives at the President’s Office held yesterday afternoon (January 13).

Government, semi-government and private sector trade union leaders and representatives participated in the meeting which was presided over by the President and the Prime Minister to discuss the corrective measures that could be taken to find solutions to the economic and financial crisis existing in the country.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe further stated that the government has succeeded in making the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund more successful by being able to build trust as a country.

Stating that the country’s economy is expected to improve after the first quarter of this year, the President expressed his confidence in achieving better economic progress in 2024.

The President pointed out that not only the public sector but the private sector should also be strengthened to provide relief to the people while continuing with the development programs of the country.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe further said that he is aware of the hardships the people are going through today and added that he would somehow provide relief to the public.

The President also pointed out that measures have been taken to provide rice to about 2 million families who are not entitled to Samurdhi benefits during the months of March and April.