List of Properties of Politicians attacked during Monday’s clash in Sri Lanka

Angry Sri Lankans have attacked a number of homes and other property owned by ruling party Ministers, MPs, and even local government members.

The residences and property of the following SLPP politicians were attacked yesterday (May 09).

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (Carlton House in Weeraketiya & Medamulana Walawwa)

Rajapaksa Family (D. A. Rajapaksa Museum and memorials attacked / destroyed)

Ex-Minister Vidura Wickramanayake

Ex-Minister Shehan Semansinghe (Residence)

Ex-Deputy Speaker Ranjith Siyambalapitiya (Residence)

Ex-Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena (Office in Kalutara)

Ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (Offices in Kurunegala & Lillie Street, Colombo)

Ex-Minister Nimal Lanza (Residence in Negombo)

Ex-Minister Bandula Gunawardena (Residence in Nugegoda)

Ex-Minister (Dr.) Ramesh Pathirana (Residence in Galle)

Ex-Minister Arundhika Fernando (Residence in Wennappuwa)

Ex-Minister (Professor) Channa Jayasumana (Residence in Anuradhapura)

MP Prasanna Ranatunga (Residence in Udugampola)

MP Duminda Dissanayake (Residence)

MP S. M. Chandrasena (Residence)

MP Nuwan Athukorala (Residence)

MP Sahan Pradeep (Residence in Kadawatha)

MP Siripala Gamlath (Residence in Polonnaruwa)

MP Kokila Gunawardena (Residence in Meerigama)

MP Tissa Kutti Arachchi (Residence in Bandarawela)

MP Chinthaka Mayadunne (Residence & Office in Puttlam)

MP Anuradha Jayaratne (Office in Gampola)

MP Gunapala Rathnasekara (Residence in Kurunegala)

MP Santha Nishantha (Residence)

MP Anupa Pasqual (Residence in Mathugama)

MP Akila Saliya Ellawala (Residence in Balangoda)

Moratuwa Mayor Saman Lal Fernando (Residence)

Chairman of the Attanagalle Pradeshiya Sabha (Residence)

Chairman of the Kotikawatte – Mulleriya Pradeshiya Sabha (Residence)

Chairman of the Walallawita Pradeshiya Sabha (Residence)

Chairman of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha (Residence)

Mayor of Horana (Residence)