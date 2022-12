The prices of domestic Litro LP Gas cylinders will be increased with effect from midnight today (December 05).

12.5 kg increased by Rs. 250/- to Rs. 4,610/- (Previous Price was Rs. 4,360/-)

5 kg increased by Rs. 100/- to Rs. 1,850/- (Previous Price was Rs. 1,750/-)

2.3 kg increased by Rs. 45/- to Rs. 860/- (Previous Price was Rs. 815/-).