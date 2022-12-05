This is the appropriate time for elections – Basil Rajapaksa

This is the appropriate time to hold an election in the country, former Sri Lankan Minister Basil Rajapaksa said.

He said this while speaking at the 04th-anniversary celebration of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) media centre today (December 05).

Rajapaksa was grateful to the masses who supported the SLPP to secure victories at the recent elections and apologized for not being able to meet the expectations of the people in its entirety.

However, he said that the setbacks will be addressed, and steps will be taken to provide solutions.

Basil Rajapaksa stressed that he will continue to remain in politics, though he is now not eligible to be part of governance or parliament through the adoption of the 21st Amendment to the constitution.

He also said he is happy not having to enter parliament again, and commended the work undertaken by the President.