Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka meets State Minister of Defence

Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Yuri Materiy met the State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon today (December 05) at the State Ministry of Defense located at the Disaster Management Centre premises in Colombo.

The cordial discussion focused on further strengthening the bilateral ties and enhancing military diplomacy between Russia and Sri Lanka.

A memento was presented to the Russian envoy to mark the occasion.

Russian Military, Air and Naval Attaché Col. Aleksey Bondarev, Sri Lankan Assistant Military Liaison Officer Col. Thusistha Bandara and Senior Assistant Secretary (Defence) Harsha Vithanarachchi were also present.