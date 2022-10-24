Litro Gas prices to reduce further in November – Chairman

The price of Litro gas cylinders would be further reduced in the first week of November in accordance with the gas price formula which would come into effect on the 5th of every month, The Chairman of Litro Gas Company, Muditha Peiris said.

He said Litro Gas Company has paid back another Rs. 7.5 billion to the Treasury during the month of October.

“We have paid Rs. 6.5 billion in September and we stated earlier that we will pay a debt of Rs. 7 billion within October. So, we have paid 7.5 billion again by the end of Friday.”

He said Litro Gas Company is to pay back to the Treasury US$ 70 million received from the World Bank to continue the gas supply.

The Chairman also said Litro Gas Company has already paid back Rs. 14 billion out of the total dues.