Apr 03 2023 April 3, 2023 April 3, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Litro Gas to reduce prices tomorrow (April 04)

Posted in

Litro gas Sri Lanka

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has decided to reduce gas prices by nearly Rs. 1000 from midnight tomorrow (April 04).

Litro Gas Chairman Muditha Peiris said that the new prices will be announced tomorrow morning (April 04).

He mentioned that this is the highest price revision of Litro gas in history.

Several factors including the drop in gas prices in the world market and the strengthening of the rupee have influenced this price reduction.

Share on FB
Whatsapp