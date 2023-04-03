Litro Gas to reduce prices tomorrow (April 04)

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has decided to reduce gas prices by nearly Rs. 1000 from midnight tomorrow (April 04).

Litro Gas Chairman Muditha Peiris said that the new prices will be announced tomorrow morning (April 04).

He mentioned that this is the highest price revision of Litro gas in history.

Several factors including the drop in gas prices in the world market and the strengthening of the rupee have influenced this price reduction.