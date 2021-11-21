Litro to release 800,000 cylinders of gas soon

Around 800,000 cylinders of domestic gas will be released to the market during the course of the coming week to remedy the ongoing scarcity, Litro Gas Lanka Ltd said.

Marketing and Sales Director of the company Janaka Pathiratne stated that one of the main reasons for the current shortage of gas cylinders in the local market is due to an extra demand for gas caused by sudden standstill of Laughs Gas operations.

He said though Litro Gas had released a stock of 700,000 cylinders of gas to the market, this had not been enough to cover the scarcity. However, Pathiratne expressed hope that the current shortage could be overcome within the next week.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Upatissa Perera)