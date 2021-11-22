No decision to import chemical fertilizer – Minister
Posted in Local News
Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage yesterday said permission has not been given to import chemical fertilizer for paddy and vegetable cultivation.
Aluthgamage, when contacted by the Daily News over the reports that import of chemical fertilizer has been allowed, said that the government has not taken any decision with regard to the chemical fertilizer import for paddy and vegetables.
(Source: Daily News)
Share on FB