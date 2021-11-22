Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe to vote for budget

SLPP MP Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said on Saturday that he would vote for the budget 2022 not because he subscribed to what was stated therein, but because the country needed a budget.

Addressing the media in Kandy, Dr. Rajapaksa said that the government should be changed but the problem was there was no alternative. “There still is no proper alternative to this government. Therefore, no point in voting with the Opposition for this budget. The budget projects a revenue of Rs. 2,000 billion while an expenditure of Rs 3,000 billion. It has not revealed how the deficit will be bridged.”

(Source: The Island – By Cyril Wimalasurendre)