Local Government Election 2023: Postal Voting further delayed

Postal Voting for the 2023 Local Government Election in Sri Lanka has been further delayed.

The Election Commission in a statement today (March 23) announced that postal voting scheduled for the 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st of March, and the 3rd of April 2023, will not go ahead as planned.

The decision was reached at a meeting held with the secretaries of the political parties vying for the Local Government Election.

The Commissioner General of Elections, Saman Sri Ratnayake said the election body is expected to reach a decision on the Local Government Election date after studying the suggestions made by the political party secretaries and the legal matters.