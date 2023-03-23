Several State-Owned Enterprises in Sri Lanka to undergo divestment process

A decision has been reached for the divestment of shares held by the state of several enterprises based on a cabinet decision reached on 13th March 2023, the State Owned Enterprises Restructuring Unit of the Finance Ministry announced.

The State-Owned Enterprises that will undergo the process are as follows:

SriLankan Airlines and SriLankan Catering Sri Lanka Telecom PLC Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Limited Canwill Holdings (Pvt) Ltd – Grand Hyatt Colombo Hotel Developers (Lanka) Ltd – Hilton Hotel Colombo Litro Gas Terminal Lanka (Pvt) Ltd & Litro Gas Lanka Ltd Lanka Hospitals PLC

The divestment is to be implemented by the State Owned Enterprises Restructuring Unit under the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

A statement noted that qualified and experienced companies will be appointed for the purpose of consultation or development of the said State-Owned Enterprises by the State Owned Enterprises Restructuring Unit.