Lock down country for three weeks – Proposal to President

Leaders of 10 Political Parties that are affiliated with the Government have forwarded a special letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urging him to impose a lockdown in the country for at least three weeks.

Accordingly, the parties have submitted a proposal to the President consisting of 07 key points.

The political parties opined that imposition of a three-week lockdown would decrease the number of COVID patients to a satisfactory level, which could be affordable to the hospital network.

They also underlined that the number of COVID fatalities could also be reduced with a lockdown for a period of at least three weeks.

The Leaders brought to the attention of the President the fact that people are living in fear when the country remains open and they are hesitant to move with economic activities.

Thus, the leaders feel that once the spread is controlled with a lockdown, trust will be regained among the essential segments and would rejoin the country’s economic stream.

While saying that they do understand the economic status of the country, a three-week lockdown would be immensely helpful to bring the economic cycle back on track.

The leaders of the parties propose to the President to consider the present situation as a national disaster and call for the implementation of an all-party mechanism to face it.

They propose to form a committee of health and economic experts to advise the aforementioned mechanism.

The letter was signed by:

Venerable Athuraliya Rathana Thero – Ape Jana Bala Party Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara – Democratic Left Front Professor Tissa Vitharana – Lanka Sama Samaja Party Minister Wimal Weewaransa – National Freedom Front Minister Udaya Gammanpila – Pivithuru Hela Urumaya A. L. M. Athaulla – National Congress Tiran Alles – Mahajana Eksath Peramuna Dr. G. Weerasinghe – Sri Lanka Communist Party Asaka Nawaratne – Sri Lanka Mahajana Party Gevindu Kumaratunga – Yuthukama National Organization



