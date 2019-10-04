The price of a domestic Litro gas cylinder (12.5kg) would be reduced by Rs 240 with effect from midnight today, Ministry of Industry Commerce said.

The prices of 5 Kg and 2.3 Kg LPG gas cylinders too have been reduced accordingly.

The Price of a 12.5 Kg LPG domestic gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs 240.00 in Colombo District while in all other Districts, it is Rs 251.00.

Price of a 5 kg cylinder is down by Rs 95.00 (in Colombo District) and price of a 2.3 kg cylinder is down by Rs 30.00 (in Colombo District).

Accordingly, in Colombo District, the new prices of a 12.5 kg cylinder is Rs 1493.00 (down from Rs 1733.00), 5 kg Cylinder is Rs 598.00 (down from Rs 693.00) and 2.5 kg cylinder is Rs 289.00 (down from Rs 319.00).

Prices in all other districts too are reduced in proportion to these with effect from midnight tonight, the Ministry added.