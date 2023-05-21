Madhushan Chandrajith appointed as Convenor of Inter University Students’ Federation
Posted in Local News
Madhushan Chandrajith has been appointed as the new Convenor of the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF), former Convenor Wasantha Mudalige said.
Madhushan Chandrajith is a student of Peradeniya University.
Issuing a statement, the former Convenor of the IUSF Wasantha Mudalige stated that the new appointment was made during the IUSF meeting held at the Rajarata University, yesterday (May 20).
