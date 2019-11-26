Garbage in and around Maharagama was cleared within two hours by municipal council workers on the orders of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the police yesterday said.

President Rajapaksa had reportedly seen garbage piles in several places in Maharagama while on his way to meet the Mahanayake of Kotte Sri Kalayani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha Ven. Ittapana Dhammalankara Thero at the Rukmale Dharmawijayaloka Viharaya in Kottawa on November 23.

A senior police officer said the president had ordered the Director of the Presidential Security Division to inform the police to deploy municipal workers to remove the garbage. On receiving the president’s orders, the police had taken immediate steps to remove garbage in and around Maharagama.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Indika Ramanayaka)