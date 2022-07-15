Mahinda Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa prevented from leaving Sri Lanka until July 28

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka today (July 15) issued an order barring Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country until the 28th of July.

The order was made by a Supreme Court bench including Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, and Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, Priyantha Jayawardena, Vijith Malalgoda, and L. T. B. Dehideniya.