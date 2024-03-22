Maithripala Sirisena ready to reveal Masterminds behind Easter Sunday Bombing

Posted by Editor on March 22, 2024 - 6:45 pm

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena disclosed today that he is well aware of the true perpetrators behind the Easter Sunday bombings in 2019 and is ready to disclose information about all those involved and responsible for the Easter Sunday terror attacks if ordered or asked by a court.

He made this statement while speaking to the media today (March 22) in Kandy.

“The suspects who are currently in remand custody in connection with the attacks are minor offenders. The real culprits are still at large. However, I am ready to shed light on the perpetrators of the Easter Sunday attacks and make a special statement if I am summoned to court,” he stated.

“I have been keeping this information under wraps, and therefore, it is imperative for the judges also to keep a lid on it,” he added.