Sri Lanka’s Education Ministry to provide Fiber Optic Internet to 1,000 schools

Posted by Editor on March 23, 2024 - 3:31 pm

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Education will provide fiber optic internet connections to 1,000 schools in the initial phase to keep students connected at faster and more secure speeds.

Education Minister Susil Premajayantha said that the government has allocated billions of rupees for providing fiber optic internet connections to these 1,000 schools.

The Minister added that the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), under the Technology Ministry, has almost completed the preliminary work for providing fiber optic connections.

Education Ministry sources stated that the plan is to complete supplying fiber optic connections to all 1,000 schools by the end of this year.