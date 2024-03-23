Kavinda lodges complaint with CID over Maithripala’s recent comments on Easter Attacks

Posted by Editor on March 23, 2024 - 3:43 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Kavinda Jayawardhana submitted a complaint to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (March 23) regarding former President Maithripala Sirisena’s statement claiming that he knew who carried out the Easter attack in 2019.

Speaking to the media after submitting the complaint, MP Kavinda Jayawardhana stated that former President Sirisena should be arrested and investigated for his statement.

“This is not a matter that should be kept secret. The people of the country must know this. The lives of innocent people in this country were destroyed.”

On Friday (March 22), Former President Maithripala Sirisena claimed he was aware of the true mastermind behind the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks and stated his readiness to disclose this information to the judiciary if requested or if an order was issued regarding the matter.

Speaking to the media in Kandy, Sirisena emphasized that he is prepared to reveal the relevant information, while also stressing the responsibility of the judiciary to maintain strict confidentiality regarding the information.