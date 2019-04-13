Underworld kingpin Makandure Madush has amassed wealth, which could top one billion rupees, a close associate of the drug lord has told police investigators.

Under interrogation, Kelum Indika Sampath, who was arrested by sleuths, has revealed details of the assets acquired by Madush, IP Linton Silva, head of the Peliyagoda Division Police Investigations Unit, said.

Kelum was a close confederate of Madush, now in the custody of the Dubai police.

Madush has deposited millions of rupees and purchased assets under the names of people within his ‘inner circle’, IP Silva said.

“Based on the information, they will be arrested after Madush is taken into custody when he is deported from Dubai”, the police officer said.

