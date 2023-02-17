Male cop arrested for taking video of WPC while taking shower

A constable attached to a police station in the Mount Lavinia Division had been arrested for recording a video of a Woman Police Constable (WPC) while she was taking a shower.

Police said the suspect constable was recording a video of the female constable while she was inside the washroom of the female’s police quarters on Wednesday morning.

The female cop realized that she was being videotaped and later complained about the matter to her seniors.

Accordingly, the suspect constable was arrested and several video clips of the concerned female constable taking a shower was recovered from his mobile.

The suspect was arrested on charges of sexual harassment and he was suspended from his duties.

