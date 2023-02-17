Notorious drug dealer “Chanthu” shot dead in Minuwangoda

A 30-year-old man died in a shooting incident in Boragodawatta, Minuwangoda area last night (February 16).

The Police Media Division said an unidentified gunman had opened fire at the victim at around 10.20 PM yesterday (February 16) who was riding a motorcycle in Boragodawatta.

The deceased was identified as a notorious drug dealer named Prasad Priyankara alias “Chanthu”, was a resident of Andiambalama, who was recently granted bail in a drug-related case.

The magisterial inquest is scheduled to be conducted today.

The Minuwangoda Police is conducting investigations to apprehend the shooter.