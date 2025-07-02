Man arrested with counterfeit US Dollars in Minuwangoda bank

Posted by Editor on July 2, 2025 - 8:59 am

A man was arrested with six counterfeit US$100 notes during a police raid at a bank in Minuwangoda town yesterday (July 1).

The raid was conducted in the afternoon by a team of officers from the Minuwangoda Police Station, acting on received information.

The suspect is a 45-year-old resident of the Rasnayakapura area.

Minuwangoda Police are continuing further investigations.