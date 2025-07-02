Man arrested with counterfeit US Dollars in Minuwangoda bank
Posted by Editor on July 2, 2025 - 8:59 am
A man was arrested with six counterfeit US$100 notes during a police raid at a bank in Minuwangoda town yesterday (July 1).
The raid was conducted in the afternoon by a team of officers from the Minuwangoda Police Station, acting on received information.
The suspect is a 45-year-old resident of the Rasnayakapura area.
Minuwangoda Police are continuing further investigations.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Elon Musk announces Starlink now available across Sri Lanka July 2, 2025
- Indian entrepreneurs explore investment opportunities in Sri Lanka July 2, 2025
- Yoshitha Rajapaksa, Daisy Forrest indicted in money laundering case July 2, 2025
- Sri Lanka to replace PTA with new laws against organized crime July 2, 2025
- Sri Lanka calls tenders from Indian firms for Digital ID project July 2, 2025