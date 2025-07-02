Sri Lanka calls tenders from Indian firms for Digital ID project

Posted by Editor on July 2, 2025 - 9:22 am

The Ministry of Digital Economy says that tenders have been invited from Indian companies to develop the new digital identity card in Sri Lanka.

Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Eranga Weeraratne, stated that a period of four months has been allocated for this purpose.

He said that India is providing Rs. 10.4 billion as a grant for the project.

Deputy Minister Weeraratne further mentioned that steps will be taken to issue the new digital identity card by mid-next year (2026).