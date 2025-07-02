Sri Lanka to replace PTA with new laws against organized crime

Sri Lanka will introduce new legislation to take action against organized crime, as the government moves forward with plans to repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, stated that the PTA is currently being used to detain and question individuals involved in organized criminal activities.

However, with the government’s policy decision to repeal the Act, new legal provisions will be necessary to continue addressing such cases effectively.

He noted that the Ministry of Justice is currently drafting a new bill to ensure that law enforcement authorities have the necessary powers to detain and interrogate organized criminals under an updated legal framework.