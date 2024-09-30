Man hospitalized after police open fire on suspicious vehicle in Panadura

Posted by Editor on September 30, 2024 - 9:01 am

A person has been hospitalized after being injured in a police-involved shooting on Thotupola Road in the Pallimulla area of Panadura.

The incident occurred during a search operation conducted by the Panadura North Police, when officers ordered a lorry to stop at a checkpoint.

However, the lorry suspiciously moved forward without complying, prompting the police to open fire on the vehicle.

A person inside the lorry was injured and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital, according to police reports.

The police also confirmed that cattle were being transported in the lorry at the time of the incident.