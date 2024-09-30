Sri Lanka Navy seizes two Indian boats, 17 fishermen for poaching in local waters

Posted by Editor on September 30, 2024 - 8:49 am

The Sri Lanka Navy seized two Indian fishing boats and apprehended 17 Indian fishermen who were poaching in Sri Lankan waters during a special operation conducted in the sea area north of Mannar on Sunday morning (September 29, 2024).

The Navy continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices by foreign fishing boats, considering the impact of these activities on the livelihoods of local fishermen.

As part of these operations, the North Central Naval Command spotted a group of Indian fishing boats engaged in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

In response, the Northern Naval Command deployed its Fast Attack Craft, while the North Central Naval Command deployed its Inshore Patrol Craft to drive away the Indian fishing boats poaching in the area north of Mannar.

The operation resulted in the seizure of two Indian boats and the apprehension of 17 Indian fishermen who remained in Sri Lankan waters.

The seized boats and the fishermen were brought to Talaimannar Pier, where they will be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries Inspector for legal proceedings.

Including this operation, the Navy has seized 55 Indian fishing boats and apprehended 413 Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters in 2024, all of whom have been handed over to authorities for legal action.