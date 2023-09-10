Man injured in shooting near Ratmalana railway station
Posted by Editor on September 10, 2023 - 8:48 am
A 46-year-old man was injured in a shooting near Ratmalana Railway Station.
According to Police, a group of unknown gunmen came on a motorcycle and a car had called the victim out of his home and shot at him with a pistol on a nearby road.
The injured person has been admitted to Colombo South Teaching Hospital and further investigations are being conducted by the Mount Lavinia Police.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Man injured in shooting near Ratmalana railway station September 10, 2023
- Sri Lanka notches 13th successive ODI win to beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup Super 4 game September 9, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry denies Channel 4’s claims on Easter Sunday attacks September 9, 2023
- Powerful earthquake in Morocco kills 632 people September 9, 2023
- No-Confidence Motion against Sri Lanka’s Health Minister defeated in Parliament September 8, 2023