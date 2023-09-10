Man injured in shooting near Ratmalana railway station

Posted by Editor on September 10, 2023 - 8:48 am

A 46-year-old man was injured in a shooting near Ratmalana Railway Station.

According to Police, a group of unknown gunmen came on a motorcycle and a car had called the victim out of his home and shot at him with a pistol on a nearby road.

The injured person has been admitted to Colombo South Teaching Hospital and further investigations are being conducted by the Mount Lavinia Police.