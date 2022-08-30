Man killed in shooting at Mattakkuliya

A man from Mattakkuliya was killed in a shooting at Aliwatta in Mattakkuliya last night (August 29), police said.

Victim is a 26-year-old male, identified as Ranawaka Arachchilage Hasitha Chathuranga alias “Aliwatte Hasitha”.

Police said two unidentified persons who arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire using a pistol.

The injured person was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital and died while undergoing treatment.

The police suspect that the shooting was carried out due to the disputes between two organised gangs related to drugs.