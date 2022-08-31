Man shot dead in Ambalangoda

A 28-year-old man was killed when he was shot while travelling on a motorcycle near Balapitiya Hospital in Ambalangoda tonight (August 31).

Police said the victim was a resident of Wathugedara.

Police believe a T-56 Assault Rifle was used to commit the murder, and suspect the shooting may be the result of an ongoing dispute between criminal gangs linked to drugs and investigations are underway to identify the shooter.

Investigations are also underway to determine whether the shooting has a connection with the recent shooting incidents in Ambalangoda.