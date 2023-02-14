Man who locked up Kuliyapitiya Additional Magistrate and stole his car, arrested

A 27-year-old youth who locked up Kuliyapitiya additional magistrate at his residence Madapatha, Piliyandala and stole his vehicle on Saturday (February 11) was arrested by Sri Lanka Police in Wattala.

Police Spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa speaking to media said that the vehicle was also taken into the Police custody.

He said the suspect in his twenties was living on rent at an apartment in Homagama, and his permanent residence is located in Kelaniya.

It was reported that the suspect had visited the magistrate’s house feigning an interest in renting out the two-storied establishment.

Previously, the magistrate had published an advertisement on a website to rent his two-storied house in Madapatha area.

While the magistrate was showing him around the house, the suspect had locked him up in an upstairs room before fleeing with his car.

The Police Spokesperson said that Rambo Knives, Hazardous Chemicals, and two air pistols were discovered in the possession of the suspect.

He said that police officers investigating the matter observed that the suspect was engaged in organised crimes.

Investigations into the incident are being carried out by the officers of Piliyandala Police and Mount Lavinia Crimes Unit, together with the Western Province (South) Crimes Division.