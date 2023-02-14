Sri Lanka to receive $38 Million grant from Japan to purchase fuel to maintain the health sector
Posted in Local News
Japan has agreed to grant 5 billion Japanese yen or approximately USD 38 million to ensure provisions to purchase fuel needed to maintain essential and emergency services in the health sector in Sri Lanka.
Joining the Cabinet press conference held this morning (February 14), Minister Bandula Gunawardene pointed out that Japan has agreed to provide this fund under the Japan Economic and Social Development Program.
Thank you Japanese for always caring about the Sri Lankan people. Thank you very much again. The Japanese authorities are kindly requested to closely monitor the utilization of these funds to achieve the purpose of donation.