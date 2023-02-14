Sepal Amarasinghe further remanded until February 21

Sri Lankan YouTuber Sepal Amarasinghe who made statements defaming the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic (Sri Dalada Maligawa) further remanded until February 21, 2023.

The court gave this order after Sepal Amarasinghe was produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis today (February 14).

Sepal Amarasinghe has announced through his lawyer Attorney-at-law Darshana Kuruppu that he is ready to deliver a public apology to the Buddhist community living all over the world.