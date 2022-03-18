Massive Protest in Colombo against Government decisions

A group of protesters of the Socialist Youth Union (SYU) attached to the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) have forcibly entered the Presidential Secretariat a short while ago.

However, they were prevented by the STF from entering the Presidential Secretariat premises.

The SYU launched the protest march from Technical Junction to the Presidential Secretariat passing the Fort Railway Station, in the heart of Colombo, and one of the busiest main roads in the city.

Protestors are demanding the Sri Lankan Government end the shortage of fuel and gas, terminate the agreements that handed over the Trincomalee Oil Tank Complex to India, and the transfer of shares of the Yugadanavi Power Plant to US-based new Fortress Energy Inc.









