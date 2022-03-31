Massive protest near Sri Lanka President’s residence against economic crisis
Posted in Local News
A Massive protest is being held at the moment near the Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence in Pengiriwatte road in Mirihana against the economic crisis.
Police were seen on premises attempting to curb the situation, and the people have initiated the protest against the rising cost of living, gas shortage and the fuel shortage.
Many were seen holding boards and participating in the protest.
