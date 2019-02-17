Minister of Agriculture, P. Harrison said that a maximum retail price for rice will be in effect from April 1st. He made this statement at a meeting held in Anuradhapura this morning (17).

The Minister said that a maximum retail price of Rs. 80 and Rs. 85 will be imposed for Nadu and Samba rice respectively.

He said discussions were held with farmers and large and small scale rice mill owners over the matter.

Minister Harrison said all parties consented that a maximum price should be imposed and therefore an agreement was reached over the matter.

The decision to impose a maximum retail price on rice will accordingly be gazetted in the near future.