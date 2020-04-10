The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) says that Maximum Retail Prices have been imposed on several rice varieties with effect from today (10).

Accordingly, the maximum retail price of a kilo of Kiri Samba is 125 rupees.

A kilo of samba except white and red samba as well as boiled suduru samba should be 90 rupees.

A kilo of white and red kekulu samba should also be sold for Rs. 90

Maximum price for selling white and red kekulu rice is Rs.85

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) stressed that rice should not sold, or submitted for sale or displayed for sale higher than the above stipulated prices.