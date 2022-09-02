Maximum retail prices of 43 medical devices revised

A special gazette notification has been published amending the maximum retail price imposed on 43 medical devices.

Accordingly, the price amendment was made to revise the retail prices so that the manufacturer or the importer who sells them has the authority to increase the prices by 40%.

The communique was issued by Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, pursuant to regulations made under Section 142 of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) Act, No. 5 of 2015.

