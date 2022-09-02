Man shot dead in Middeniya

The 47-year-old was shot dead by an unidentified gunman while he was returning home on a motorcycle with his wife after visiting a relative at Sathosmathagama in Middeniya on Thursday (September 01).

Shooting took place at around 9:30 PM and the seriously wounded man was pronounced dead after being admitted to the Thalawa Hospital.

Police said that the deceased was connected to a shooting incident that resulted in the death of a man in 2017.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be uncovered and Middeniya Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.