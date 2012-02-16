Meter Taxi fares go up

Three wheel taxi fare will be increased by Rs. 2 per kilometer from midnight today due to the recent fuel price hike, the Secretary of the Meter Taxi Services Association Lal Kalinga said.

Kalinga added trishaw operators will charge Rs. 32 per kilometer as opposed to Rs. 30 the earlier rate. The set charge of Rs. 50 for the first kilometer would remain the same.

Courtesy: Ada Derana