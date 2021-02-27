Ministry of Health to vaccinate People with age 30+ in Colombo & Gampaha

The Ministry of Health has decided to vaccinate individuals aged 30 years and above residing in Grama Niladhari Divisions at high risk of COVID-19 in the Colombo and Gampaha Districts.

The Director General of Health Services instructed the Directors of Health Services in the Western Province, the Regional Directors of Health Services in Colombo and the Gampaha Districts and Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council to identify high risk Grama Niladhari Divisions to commence the vaccination program.

Dr. Asela Gunawardana further instructed to work in coordination with the Epidemiology Unit to implement vaccinations.

The Government Information Department said permanent as well as temporary residents above 30 years of age will be inoculated.

(Courtesy: News Radio)