The garment factory, in which the female who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minuwangoda was employed at, has been closed indefinitely.

Police revealed all 400 employees of the factory have been directed to self-quarantine at their homes.

Earlier today, a 39-year-old woman employed at the garment factory in the area has tested positive for the virus and had been admitted to the Gampaha Hospital before being transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

15 members of the Gampaha Hospital have also been directed to quarantine centres.

Steps are also being taken to identify persons she associated during this period.