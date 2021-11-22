Mobile phone found from Ranjan Ramanayake’s possession at Welikada prison hospital

A mobile phone and a hands-free headset were recovered from former MP Ranjan Ramanayake, who is currently at the Welikada Prison Hospital last night.

The former deputy minister Ranjan Ramanayake, who is serving his sentence at the Angunakolapelessa Prison, was transferred to the Welikada Prison Hospital on November 10 to be admitted to the Orthopedic Clinic of the Colombo National Hospital due to a knee injury.

When the officers on duty at the Prison Hospital had carried out a sudden search at around 10.00 PM last night, they had recovered the mobile phone and hands-free headset from the possession of Mr. Ramanayake.

Charges are expected to be filed against the former parliamentarian in connection with this while he will be produced before a prison tribunal.