Price of a rice packet and plain tea increased

Restaurant owners in Sri Lanka announced that the prices of a packet of rice and a cup of tea will be increased, given the rising cost of living.

Chairman of the All Ceylon Restaurant Owners’ Association, Asela Sampath told the media, the price of a packet of rice and curry will be increased by Rs. 20 while the price of a Plain tea will be increased by Rs. 05, the association announced during a press briefing today.

Accordingly, the new prices rice packets will be as follows:

Rice and curry (Fish) – Rs. 200

– Rs. 200 Rice and curry (Vegetarian) – Rs. 160

– Rs. 160 Rice and curry (Chicken/Beef) – Rs. 230 – 250