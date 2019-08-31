The Police Department says they are trying out new technology that would enable them to identify and prosecute wanted and known criminals more speedily.

The President’s Media Division, issuing a press release, stated that the Police Department would be getting assistance from many State institutions such as the Department of Immigration and Emigration, the Department of the Registration of Persons and the Sri Lanka Telecom in this endeavour.

The programme would entail recording and storing the details of wanted felons in a database which would be accessible to all law enforcement services when needed and which could be accessed even with their smartphones.

The hope is that the law enforcement authorities would be able to work on cases more efficiently and by being connected via a well-developed intelligence network the Police Department is hoping to be able to apprehend suspects and wanted felons more quickly so that they could be brought to justice.

This technology would be used to identify traffic violators as well, the department said.

The programme is to be launched as a result of discussions President Maithripala Sirisena had with senior Police officers at the Presidential Secretariat last morning.

