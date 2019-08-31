Sports Minister Harin Fernando yesterday (30) told news media that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has never said that he would not chose UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa as the UNP Candidate for the oncoming Presidential Election.

Speaking to the media following an event held at Sports Ministry yesterday morning, Minister Fernando stated:

“The UNP’s senior leaders will be meeting the Prime Minister this evening. I believe that the discussion will have a positive outcome. I believe that all these matters should be dealt and be over with by next Wednesday or Thursday.

Never has the Premier ever told us or the media that he does not consider Sajith Premadasa as a possible Presidential Candidate for the UNP.

He has never told such a thing personally to me either. He has never told us that Sajith won’t work as a possible candidate or requested us to find an option,” Fernando said.

Fernando further said: “It seems as if there are some other concerns in relation to this scenario.

Some other persons seem to be worried about what would happen to them if Sajith Premadasa becomes the UNP presidential candidate. That is not the way it should be. We should select the one who is chosen by the people as our presidential candidate.”

(Source: Daily News – By Amali Mallawaarachchi)