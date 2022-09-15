Monk arrested at Katunayake over death of Seeduwa temple chief priest

Ven. Medagamuwe Mahanama Thera, the Chief Incumbent of the Vatthewa Nandarama temple in Seeduwa was killed by an 18-year-old Buddhist monk yesterday (September 14) at the temple.

Police said the suspect monk was arrested and handed over to the Seeduwa police by the airport officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) when he tried to flee to Dubai.

It was revealed that the suspect monk had been involved in the murder of the 50-year-old Chief Incumbent Thera of the temple along with two other suspects.

Following an information received, the Police found the prelate’s body lying on the bed in his room last night (September 14). His hands were tied and his mouth was stuffed with cloth.

The initial investigation revealed that a defender vehicle and another car that was in the temple had gone missing along with the suspect monk in the temple.

Investigations revealed that the suspect monk had sold the two vehicles to two individuals at Rs. 14 million.

Seeduwa Police are investigating to arrest the two other suspects.