Mujibur Rahuman sworn in as MP
Posted by Editor on May 10, 2024 - 10:04 am
Mujibur Rahuman was sworn in as a Member of Parliament before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today (May 10).
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party decided to appoint former MP Mujibur Rahuman to the position of National List Member, which became vacant due to the invalidation of Diana Gamage’s MP seat.
Accordingly, the Election Commission published the gazette regarding this matter on Thursday (May 9).
On May 8, 2024, the Supreme Court declared that Diana Gamage lacks the legal qualifications to hold a seat in the Parliament of Sri Lanka.
